Phyllis Charlene Lancaster Winder peacefully passed away on September 26, 2019 in Lufkin. She would have been 80 years old on September 30, 2019.
Phyllis was a beloved nurse practitioner and educator who worked tirelessly to care for anyone and everyone. As a Nurse Practitioner she built a great practice, Point of Care Collaborative, and cared for many elderly patients throughout the region.
Phyllis is survived by her children, Kimberly Huckabee, of Cameron Park, California, Rick Huckabee, of Lufkin, and Taja Winder of Lufkin, and an uncle, Stanley Lancaster, of Bloomington/Normal, Illinois. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Kerri Lyn Huckabee, of Illinois, brothers, Dennis Provance, of Ohio, and Dick Provance, of Illinois, and her parents, Harley “Jack” and Lola Lovanne Provance of Illinois. She is survived by seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
Phyllis Charlene Lancaster Winder was born September 30, 1939 in McLean, Illinois, to Lola Lovanne Provance.
Phyllis served as a mentor and an educator to so many nurses and healthcare staff in our community during her life. She loved nursing; it was as natural to her as breathing.
The viewing will be held at McNutt Funeral Home, Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 6P-8PM. The funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 2PM, at McNutt Funeral Home, 400 S. First Street, Lufkin, Texas. Chaplin Dwayne Thornton will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Phyllis’ life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Heart to Heart Hospice in the name of Phyllis Winder.
