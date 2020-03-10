Rayburn Paul Hayes, 72, passed away on March 2, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas. Friends and family are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish at www.memorialdesigners.net. Condolences can also be sent to Janice.bradburn@enmu.edu.
Paul was born in Lufkin, TX on October 8, 1947 to Rayburn and Kathryn Hayes. Paul married Janice Bradburn on March 9, 1991 in Chimayo, New Mexico. Paul graduated from Lufkin High School. He attended University of Houston and received his MBA from Eastern New Mexico University where he was an instructor in the College of Business. He spent many years in Dallas, Texas as an investment banker. Paul was an avid wood worker. He and his wife were very active in Clovis with animal rescue. He had a passion for history and was a veracious reader. Charismatic, fun-loving, wise and never met a stranger, who passionately loved his family especially his children and grandchildren. His greatest love was his wife Jan of thirty years. Together they traveled the world, built successful careers, and gave a loving home to many of their fur babies over the years.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Keith Edwin Hayes.
Survivors include his wife Janice Bradburn, son Loren Todd Hayes; daughters — Jennifer Elaine Burdick, Lacey Reed Hayes; sister, Amanda and husband Wendell Matchett; and grandchildren — Brittney, Zoie, Conner, Zia, and Gabe.
Memorial contributions may be made to Clovis Chamber of Commerce c/o High Plains Human Society.
