Dianne McCracken
On Sunday April 12, 2020 Dianne McCracken went to be with her Lord and Savior at Methodist Hospital in Houston, where she was surrounded by her loving family when she went peacefully with her Lord and Savior. Dianne was born on May 17, 1969 in Palestine, Texas. She graduated from Palestine High School in 1987. Dianne was in the band where she played the flute and piccolo beautifully and was also a member of the Kick Kats. Graduating from Tyler Junior College as a Dental Hygienist she made her home in Lufkin for the past 25 years.
Dianne loved people, all the employees within the office of Dr. McQuinn and Mrs. McQuinn along with her many patients as they so loved her. She loved pets and fed many little strays. She was the light of our life and will always be in our hearts and in our minds. We love you so much our precious Dianne.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Palestine at age 12 and later became a member of the church in Lufkin.
Dianne was preceded in death by her father Dub McCracken and Hiwatha Killion. She is survived by her mother Pauline Killion of Palestine, a brother Patrick McCracken of New Orleans, LA., uncles Paul Nanse of California and Mike Daves of Rosenberg, aunts, Mary Ann McCracken, Rachel Leediker and husband Lehm, and Loretta Young and husband Charlie, cousins, Pat McCracken, Don Young and wife Kathy, and David Young and wife Tammy all of Palestine.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday at Roselawn Park. Due to current mandates only 10 people are allowed at the cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey & Foster Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to a charity of your choice.
To view online leave condolences or sign the guest book go to www.baileyandfosterfuneralhome.com.
