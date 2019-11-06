Birdie O. Charlton
Services for Birdie O. Charlton, 92, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Charlton died Nov. 4, 2019, in Lufkin.
Curtis Shane Cook
Services for Curtis Shane Cook, 49, of Lufkin, are pending with Shafer Funeral Home. Mr. Cook was born Oct. 9, 1970, and died Nov. 3, 2019, in Marshall.
Jordan A. Hernandez
Services for Jordan A. Hernandez, 26, of Diboll, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Hernandez died Nov. 4, 2019, in Reeves County.
Barbara ‘Bobbye’ (Mericle) Selman
Services for Barbara “Bobbye” (Mericle) Selman, 84, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Selman died Nov. 5, 2019, in Lufkin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.