Birdie O. Charlton

Services for Birdie O. Charlton, 92, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Charlton died Nov. 4, 2019, in Lufkin.

Curtis Shane Cook

Services for Curtis Shane Cook, 49, of Lufkin, are pending with Shafer Funeral Home. Mr. Cook was born Oct. 9, 1970, and died Nov. 3, 2019, in Marshall.

Jordan A. Hernandez

Services for Jordan A. Hernandez, 26, of Diboll, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Hernandez died Nov. 4, 2019, in Reeves County.

Barbara ‘Bobbye’ (Mericle) Selman

Services for Barbara “Bobbye” (Mericle) Selman, 84, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Selman died Nov. 5, 2019, in Lufkin.

