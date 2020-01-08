Lee Roy Corley
Services for Lee Roy Corley, 88, of Livingston, are pending with Shafer Funeral Home. Mr. Corley was born Sept. 6, 1931, and died Jan. 7, 2020, in Livingston.
Cynthia Suzan Hammer
Services for Cynthia Suzan Hammer, 59, of Huntington, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Hammer died Jan. 6, 2020, in Glen Rose.
Vicente Hernandez
Services for Vicente Hernandez will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at En La Iglesia San Patricio. Interment will follow in Whitehouse Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-9 p.m. today in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel.
Michael Parrott
Services for Michael Parrott, 50, of Huntington, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Parrott died Jan. 7, 2020, in Huntington.
Patty 'Pat' Newburn Walker
Graveside services for Patty “Pat” Newburn Walker, 88, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Friday in Jarratt Cemetery in Jacksonville. Mrs. Walker was born Sept. 11, 1931, in Jacksonville, and died Jan. 5, 2020, in Lufkin. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
