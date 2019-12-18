Eloisa Garcia
Cremation arrangements for Eloisa Garcia, 48, of Lufkin, are under the direction of All Families Mortuary, Burke. She was born Nov. 25, 1971, and died Dec. 15, 2019.
Marilyn Kay Nerren Troth
Services for Marilyn Kay Nerren Troth, 59, of Grove City, Ohio, formerly of Lufkin, will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Fielder Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday. She was born Sept. 29, 1960, in Lufkin, and died Dec. 14, 2019, in Grove City, Ohio.
Hollis Russell
Services for Hollis Russell, 90, of San Augustine, will be at noon Saturday in the Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel. Interment will be in Antioch Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home. Mr. Russell was born March 19, 1929, in Larslan, Montana, and died Dec. 14, 2019, in San Augustine.
