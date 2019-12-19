Charles Ray Austin
Services for Charles Ray Austin, 68, of Lufkin, are pending with All Families Mortuary. Mr. Austin was born July 2, 1951, and died Dec. 17, 2019.
William Guy Fuller
Services for William Guy Fuller, 60, of Lufkin, are pending with Shafer Funeral Home. Mr. Fuller was born Jan. 22, 1959, and died Dec. 18, 2019, in Lufkin.
Pearlie Moore
Services for Pearlie Moore, 83, of Lufkin, are pending with All Families Mortuary. She was born July 25, 1936, and died Dec. 16, 2019.
Michael Wren Topps
Services for Michael Wren Topps, 61, of Houston, formerly of Lufkin/Nacogdoches, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Power of the Word Ministries in Nacogdoches. Interment will be in Mount Gillion Cemetery in Nacogdoches. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday. Mr. Topps was born Oct. 13, 1958, and died Nov. 4, 2019. All Families Mortuary, directors.
