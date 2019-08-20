Ernest Gaitan Alvarado
Services for Ernest Gaitan Alvarado, 65, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Alvarado died Aug. 18, 2019, in Lufkin.
Robert Earl Cummins
Services for Robert Earl Cummins, 63, of Lufkin, are pending with Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home. Mr. Cummins was born Sept. 28, 1955, and died Aug. 18, 2019, in a local hospital.
Nicolasa Leija Espino
Services for Nicolasa Leija Espino, 94, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Patrick Catholic Church. She was born Feb. 8, 1925, and died Aug. 16, 2019, in Lufkin. McNutt Funeral Home, directors.
Charlon Elizabeth Gibson
Cremation arrangements for Charlon Elizabeth Gibson, 74, are under the direction of McNutt Funeral Home. She was born Jan. 20, 1945, and died Aug. 16, 2019, in Lufkin.
John Herrera
Memorial services for John Herrera, 55, of Lufkin, will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at LifeGate Church in Lufkin. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Herrera was born Jan. 29, 1964, in Lubbock and died Aug. 16, 2019, in Lufkin.
Thomas Lee Hood
Graveside services for Thomas Lee Hood, 79a, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Slidell, Louisiana. Mr. Hood was born Dec. 22, 1939, in Copiah County, Mississippi, and died Aug. 18, 2019, in Lufkin. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Jason Dwayne Jent
Visitation for Jason Dwayne Jent, 34, of Deer Park, will be at 1 p.m. today in the New Life United Pentecostal Church in Huntington. Cremation arrangements will follow visitation. Mr. Jent was born Oct. 18, 1984, in Channelview and died Aug. 15, 2019, in Katy. Snead Linton Funeral Home; directors.
Betty Faye Matthys
Services for Betty Faye Matthys, 76, will be on Thursday at McNutt Funeral Home. She was born Jan. 23, 1943, and died Aug. 18, 2019, in Lufkin.
Charlie Mullins
Services for Charlie Mullins, 80, of Diboll, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Mr. Mullins was born Sept. 15, 1938, in Angelina County and died Aug. 19, 2019, in Diboll.
Miguel Rosales
Services for Miguel Rosales, 69, of Diboll, are pending with Shafer Funeral Home. Mr. Rosales was born Sept. 29, 1949, and died Aug. 17, 2019, in Houston.
Scheneka Smith
Services for Scheneka Smith are pending with Colonial Mortuary. She died Aug. 19, 2019, in Tyler.
