James Denmond
Services for James Denmond, 47, of Pollok, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow in New Prospect Center Cemetery. A viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Mr. Denmond was born Aug. 4, 1974, in Leesville, Louisiana, and died Jan. 20, 2020, in Lufkin.
Stevie Holland
Services for Stevie Holland, 58, of Lufkin, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at T.L.H. Outreach Ministries Church. Interment will follow in the Davis Memorial Garden. A viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Mr. Holland was born Sept. 21, 1961, in Dallas, and died Jan. 17, 2020, in Lufkin.
Robert Earl Howard
Services for Robert Earl Howard, 51, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Pine Flat CME Church in Nacogdoches. Interment will be in Pine Flat Cemetery in Nacogdoches. Visitation will be from 3-5:45 p.m. today at Sid Roberts Funeral Home in Nacogdoches. Wake will be from 6-7 p.m. today at the funeral home. Mr. Howard was born March 1, 1968, in Nacogdoches, and died Jan. 17, 2020, in Nacogdoches.
Iris Long
Memorial services for Iris Long, 77, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Keltys United Methodist Church. She was born March 21, 1942, and died Jan. 21, 2020, in Lufkin. McNutt Funeral Home, directors.
Bob Mills
Services for Bob Mills, 63, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Mills died Jan. 21, 2020, in Lufkin.
Theresa Rodriguez
Graveside services for Theresa Rodriguez, 65, of San Augustine, will be at 10 a.m. today in Dickerson Cemetery in San Augustine County. She was born Feb. 4, 1954, in Houston, and died Jan. 20, 2020, in Lufkin. Wyman Roberts Funeral Home, directors.
Jimmy Lane Scott
Services for Jimmy Lane Scott, 73, of San Augustine, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. today at the funeral home. Mr. Scott was born Feb. 13, 1946, in Galveston, and died Jan. 21, 2020, in San Augustine.
Josh 'Bubba' Shoffitt
Services for Josh “Bubba” Shoffitt, 39, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Shoffitt died Jan. 22, 2020, in Tyler.
Vera Taylor
Services for Vera Taylor, 76, of Lufkin, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Mt. Beulah Baptist Church. A viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Ms. Taylor was born May 25, 1943, in Oakdale, Louisiana, and died Jan. 15, 2020, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
David Thompson
Services for David Thompson, 67, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Thompson died Jan. 23, 2020, in Lufkin.
Dorothy Margaret Traywick
Services for Dorothy Margaret Traywick, 93, of Lufkin, are pending with Gipson Funeral Home. Mrs. Traywick was born July 18, 1926, and died Jan. 21, 2020, in a local nursing facility.
Carol Ann Watkins
Services for Carol Ann Watkins, 69, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Ms. Watkins died Jan. 22, 2020, in Houston.
Kenneth Ray Williams
Services for Kenneth Ray Williams, 65, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Williams died Jan. 23, 2020, in Lufkin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.