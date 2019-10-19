Peggy Jones
Arrangements for Peggy Jones, 76, are pending with Boren-Conner Funeral Home in Bullard. She was born Dec. 19, 1943, in Lufkin and died Oct. 16, 2019, in a Tyler nursing home.
R.L. Kuykendall
Services for R.L. Kuykendall, 85, of Lufkin, are pending with All Families Mortuary. Mr. Kuykendall died Oct. 17, 2019, in Lufkin.
Donald Mosley
Services for Donald Mosley, 69, of Huntington, will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Salem Missionary Baptist Church in Huntington. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the church. Mr. Mosley was born July 27, 1950, and died Oct. 17, 2019, in Lufkin. All Families Mortuary, directors.
Kelli Marie Smith
Memorial services for Kelli Marie Smith, 50, of Woodville, are pending with Wyman Roberts Funeral Home. The services will be held at Broaddus Community Center in Broaddus. She was born June 13, 1969, in Waterloo, Iowa, and died Oct. 18, 2019, in Woodville.
