Jean Arlene Lewter Brown Best
Graveside services for Jean Arlene Lewter Brown Best, 84, of the Helmic Community, will be at 10 a.m. Friday in Bennett Cemetery in Apple Springs. Visitation will be from 9:30-10 a.m. Friday prior to the services at the graveside. Mrs. Best was born March 20, 1934, in Houston and died Oct. 5, 2019, in Groveton. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Esperanza Cabrera
Visitation for Esperanza Cabrera, 68, of Lufkin, will be from 3-5 p.m. Thursday at Carroway Funeral Home. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of the funeral home. Mrs. Cabrera was born Feb. 15, 1951, in Mexico and died Oct. 5, 2019, in Houston.
Carolyn Elizabeth Evans
Services for Carolyn Elizabeth Evans, 88, will be at 11 a.m. today at First Baptist Church in Groveton. Interment will follow in Glenwood Cemetery in Groveton. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. today at the church. She was born July 26, 1931, in Lufkin and died Oct. 5, 2019, in Lufkin. Groveton Funeral Home, directors.
Marie Green
Cremation arrangements for Marie Green, 86, of Garrison, are under the direction of All Families Mortuary, Lufkin. She was born Sept. 16, 1933, and died Oct. 7, 2019, in Garrison.
Robert Sidney Love III
Services for Robert Sidney Love III, 76, of Lufkin, are pending with Gipson Funeral Home. Mr. Love was born March 12, 1943, and died Oct. 6, 2019, at his residence.
Dorothy Marie Robertson
Services for Dorothy Marie Robertson, 88, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Robertson died Oct. 6, 2019, in Lufkin.
Jose A. Velazquez
Services for Jose A. Velazquez, 95, will be from 2-4 p.m. today at All Families Mortuary, Burke. Interment will follow in Forest Haven Cemetery in Diboll. A repast will be at 6 p.m. today at the funeral home’s dining hall. Mr. Velazquez was born Jan. 12, 1924, and died Oct. 5, 2019, at his residence in Diboll.
