Ray Welton Evans
Services for Ray Welton Evans, 80, of Zavalla, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Zavalla Cemetery. Mr. Evans was born Oct. 31, 1939, and died Nov. 21, 2019, at his residence. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until service time Sunday at the funeral home.
Francis Duane Holm
A memorial service for Francis Duane Holm, 96, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Cross Road Baptist Church. Mr. Holm was born July 2, 1923, and died Nov. 21, 2019, at his residence in Lufkin. Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home, directors.
Paul Cleamon McFarland
Services for Paul Cleamon McFarland, 89, of Groveton, will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Carlisle Cemetery with Masonic services following. Viewing will be from 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Groveton Funeral Home in Groveton. Mr. McFarland was born March 26, 1930, in Carlisle and died Nov. 20, 2019, in Lufkin.
James Baker Windham Jr.
Services for James Baker Windham Jr., 69, of Lufkin, will be announced at a later date by Gipson Funeral Home. Mr. Windham was born March 9, 1950, and died Nov. 21, 2019, in a Lufkin nursing facility.
