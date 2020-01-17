Wayne Garrett
Services for Wayne Garrett, 75, of San Augustine, will be at noon Saturday at San Augustine Church of Christ in San Augustine. Interment will be in Thomas Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the church. Mr. Garrett was born Aug. 1, 1944, in Nacogdoches, and died Jan. 16, 2020, in San Augustine County. Wyman Roberts Funeral Home, directors.
Robert Gibson
Services for Robert Gibson, 95, of Lufkin, are pending with Gipson Funeral Home. Mr. Gibson was born Sept. 15, 1924, and died Jan. 15, 2020.
Mary Ella Hickman-Jones
Services for Mary Ella Hickman-Jones, 69, of Huntington, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at All Families Mortuary, Burke. She was born Dec. 22, 1950, and died Jan. 8, 2020, at her residence.
Vera Taylor
Services for Vera Taylor, 76, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Taylor died Jan. 15, 2020, in Lufkin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.