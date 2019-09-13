Jesse Lorace Baker
Services for Jesse Lorace Baker, 89, of Lufkin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Mr. Baker was born June 21, 1930, in Trinity County and died Sept. 11, 2019, in Center.
Aaron Lee Hartsfield
Services for Aaron Lee Hartsfield, 63, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Hartsfield died Sept. 11, 2019, in Lufkin.
Dorothy J. McMillion
Services for Dorothy J. McMillion, 71, of Wells, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Ms. McMillion died Sept. 12, 2019, in Houston.
Timothy Thomas
Services for Timothy Thomas, 58, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Thomas died Sept. 12, 2019, in Lufkin.
