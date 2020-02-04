Doyle Edward Creel
Services for Doyle Edward Creel, 64, of Rusk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday at O.T. Allen & Son Funeral Home in Alto. Interment will follow in Old Palestine Cemetery in Alto. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Mr. Creel was born Aug. 19, 1955, in Pasadena and died Feb. 3, 2020, in Rusk.
Lemerle Holton
Cremation arrangements for Lemerle Holton, 72, of Lufkin, are under the direction of Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Holton was born Jan. 10, 1948, and died Feb. 2, 2020, in Lufkin.
Lawrence James Matthews
Private services for Lawrence James Matthews, 66, of Nederland, are under the direction of Wyman Roberts Funeral Home. Mr. Matthews was born Nov. 5, 1953, in Port Arthur and died Jan. 31, 2020, in Beaumont.
Bennie Moye
Services for Bennie Moye, 88, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Moye died Feb. 2, 2020, in Houston.
Arthur ‘Art’ Reagan
Services for Arthur 'Art' Reagan, 65, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday. Mr. Reagan was born March 15, 1954, and died Feb. 2, 2020, in Lufkin.
Willie Spencer Jr.
Services for Willie Spencer Jr., of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Spencer died Feb. 2, 2020, in Houston.
Rotley Tankersley
Services for Rotley Tankersley, 74, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Tankersley died Feb. 1, 2020, in Lufkin.
Shirley Wilkinson
Services for Shirley Wilkinson, 77, of San Augustine, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel. Interment will be in Attoyac Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. today at the funeral home. She was born Sept. 25, 1942, in San Augustine County and died Feb. 2, 2020, in Nacogdoches
