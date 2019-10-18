Harry James Jolley
Services for Harry James Jolley will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow in the Lake Creek Cemetery in Pennington. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Saturday in the chapel. Mr. Jolley was born Nov. 2, 1949, and died Oct. 12, 2019.
Larry E. Lane
Memorial services for Larry E. Lane, 85, of Falls Church, Virginia, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Wood Cemetery near Pineland. Mr. Lane died Sept. 5, 2019, in Falls Church, Virginia. He was born Aug. 17, 1934, in Goodrich. Wyman Roberts Funeral Home, San Augustine, directors.
Marjoski J. Yarbrough
Memorial services for Marjoski J. Yarbrough will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow in the Davis Memorial Gardens. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of the funeral home. Marjoski was born Aug. 7, 1978, in Lufkin, and died Oct. 8, 2019, in Lufkin.
