Velma Ayers
Services for Velma Ayers will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Mrs. Ayers was born April 5, 1943, in Woodville and died Aug. 2, 2019, in Lufkin.
Clell Hayden Davis
Services for Clell Hayden Davis, 82, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Calvary Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Nogales Prairie. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. today at the church. Mr. Davis was born April 28, 1937, in the Mossy Creek Community of Trinity County and died Aug. 6, 2019, in Nogales Prairie. Groveton Funeral Home, directors.
Benjamin ‘Paul’ Hebert Jr.
Graveside services for Benjamin “Paul” Hebert Jr., 20, of Lufkin, will be at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Emporia Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday at Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Hebert was born Oct. 19, 1998, in Lufkin, and died Aug. 6, 2019, in Lufkin.
Barbara Faye Jones
Services for Barbara Faye Jones, 79, of San Augustine, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Reed Chapel Baptist Church in San Augustine. She was born Oct. 14, 1939, and died Aug. 3, 2019, in Houston. All Families Mortuary, Burke-directors.
Sanford Dupree Moreland
Services for Sanford Moreland will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Impact Outreach Ministry. Interment will follow in the Davis Memorial Gardens. Mr. Moreland was born Sept. 17, 1967, and died Aug. 4, 2019, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary-directors.
Judith Blane Owens
Services for Judith Blane Owens will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Mount Vernon United Methodist Church in Corrigan. Interment will follow in the Union Springs Cemetery in Corrigan. Mrs. Owens was born Jan. 15, 1965, in Los Angeles and died Aug. 4, 2019, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary-directors.
Annie Bell Robertson
Services for Annie Bell Robertson will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Shawnee Church of Jesus Christ. Interment will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. today in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. She was born Sept. 18, 1940, in Pine Hill and died Aug. 3, 2019, in Lufkin.
Weldon Eugene ‘Gene’ Rudd
Services for Weldon Eugene “Gene” Rudd, 82, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Mr. Rudd was born Aug. 20, 1936, in Shelby County and died Aug. 7, 2019, in Lufkin.
