Ima Jean Durham
Services for Ima Jean Durham, 81, of San Augustine, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel. Interment will be in Kitchens Cemetery in Zavalla. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home. She was born June 18, 1938, in Rockland and died Dec. 11, 2019.
Velma Lee Mayo
Services for Velma Lee Mayo, 90, will be at 10 a.m. Monday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Gann Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Mrs. Mayo was born April 3, 1929, and died Dec. 12, 2019, in Plano.
Carolyn Gene McCloud
Services for Carolyn Gene McCloud, of Corrigan, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Youngblood Memorial Fellowship Holiness Church in Livingston. Interment will be in Union Springs Cemetery in Corrigan. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time at the church. Mrs. McCloud was born Oct. 3, 1959, in Lufkin and died Dec. 5, 2019, in Corrigan. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Betty Zene Robertson
A family memorial service for Betty Zene Robertson, 79, will be announced at a later date. She was born Aug. 12, 1940, and died Nov. 23, 2019, in Tyler.
