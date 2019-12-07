Carolyn McCloud
Services for Carolyn McCloud, 60, of Corrigan, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. McCloud died Dec. 5, 2019, in Corrigan.
Larry Gene Owens
Graveside services for Larry Gene Owens, 78, of Apple Springs, will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Mt. Zion Cemetery in Apple Springs. Mr. Owens was born June 28, 1941, in Oden, Arkansas, and died Dec. 5, 2019, in a Lufkin hospice facility. Gipson Funeral Home, directors.
Mary Ann Runnels
Services for Mary Ann Runnels, 82, of Hudson, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Runnels died Dec. 6, 2019, in Hudson.
