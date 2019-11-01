Don Michael Gann
Services for Don Michael Gann, 79, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Shafer Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Whitehouse Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Mr. Gann was born Dec. 16, 1939, in Houston, and died Oct. 29, 2019, in Lufkin.
David Safley
Services for David Safley, 77, of Huntington, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Cornerstone Chapel in Huntington. Interment will follow in the Huntington Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. Mr. Safley was born Nov. 25, 1941, and died Oct. 30, 2019, in a local hospital. Gipson Funeral Home; directors
