Charles Kenneth Freeman
Memorial services for Charles Kenneth Freeman, 84, of Lufkin, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 in the Elwyn M. Gipson Memorial Chapel located in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Mr. Freeman was born Feb. 10, 1936, and died Feb. 10, 2020, at his residence. Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home, directors.
Billie Jean Johnson
Funeral services for Billie Jean Johnson, 45, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Timber Creek Church. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Visitation will start at 6 p.m. Friday at the church. Mrs. Johnson was born April 23, 1974, in Lufkin and died Feb. 13, 2020, in Lufkin. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
