Services for Teresa Kaye Page, 56, of Lufkin, are pending with Shafer Funeral Home. Ms. Page was born Sept. 12, 1963, and died Nov. 11, 2019, in Lufkin.

Services for Joy Quattlebaum, 80, of Huntington, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin. Interment will follow in Rockland Cemetery in Tyler County. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday. Mrs. Quattlebaum was born March 4, 1939, in Chireno and died Nov. 10, 2019, in Humble.

