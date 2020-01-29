Morris Fogle Gillett
Memorial services for Morris Fogle Gillett, 95, of Lufkin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Monastery of the Infant Jesus. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday at the monastery. Mr. Gillett was born May 12, 1924, and died Jan. 26, 2020, in a local hospice facility. Gipson Funeral Home, directors.
Athan Carnell Hughes
Services for Athan Carnell Hughes, 84, of Huntington, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Ozias Missionary Baptist Church in Huntginton. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of All Families Mortuary, Burke. Mr. Hughes was born July 13, 1935, and died Jan. 26, 2020, at his residence.
Gregory Martin Mills
Memorial services for Gregory Martin Mills, 54, of San Augustine, will be at 3 p.m. Thursday at Shiloh Baptist Church in Denning. Visitation will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at the church. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of All Families Mortuary, Burke. Mr. Mills was born Feb. 6, 1965, and died Jan. 25, 2020, in Lufkin.
James David 'Jim' Petersen
Memorial services for James David “Jim” Petersen, 68, of Lufkin, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of the funeral home. Mr. Petersen was born Sept. 2, 1951, in Madison, Wisconsin, and died Jan. 22, 2020, in Lufkin.
James Ray Shelton
Services for James Ray Shelton, 84, of Wells, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Wells. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Mr. Shelton was born Nov. 20, 1935, and died Jan. 26, 2020, at his residence in Wells.
Elaine Rose West
Graveside services for Elaine Rose West, 86, of Zavalla, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 in Ryan Chapel Cemetery. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. West was born June 4, 1933, in Defiance, Ohio, and died Jan. 21, 2020, in Lufkin.
