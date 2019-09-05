Warren James Beddoe
Cremation arrangements for Warren James Beddoe, 76, of Lovelady, are under the direction of All Families Mortuary. Mr. Beddoe was born July 14, 1943, and died Sept. 3, 2019, at Conroe Regional Hospital.
Patricia Mae Bennett
Services for Patricia Mae Bennett, 71, of Lufkin, will be at 1 p.m. Friday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Bennett Cemetery in Apple Springs. Visitation will be from noon until service time Friday at the funeral home. She was born May 3, 1948, and died Sept. 3, 2019, in a Lufkin nursing facility.
Edwina M. Chastain
Services for Edwina M. Chastain, 93, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Chastain died Sept. 4, 2019, in Lufkin.
Teresa Copeland
Cremation arrangements for Teresa Copeland, 59, are under the direction of McNutt Funeral Home. She was born May 23, 1960, and died Aug. 30, 2019, in Alto.
Bettie Myrtle Dickerson
Services for Bettie Myrtle Dickerson, 74, of San Augustine County, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow in Dickerson Cemetery in San Augustine County. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. She was born April 19, 1945, in San Augustine County and died Sept. 3, 2019, in San Augustine.
Frederick Lee Holmes
Services for Frederick Lee Holmes will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Our Father’s House of Faith. Mr. Holmes was born Aug. 10, 1955, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and died Sept. 1, 2019, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Marry McCarty
Cremation arrangements for Marry McCarty, 100, are under the direction of McNutt Funeral Home. McCarty was born July 18, 1919, and died Aug. 30, 2019, in Livingston.
Ray Edward Scott
Graveside services for Ray Edward Scott, 83, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Friday in the Kerens City Cemetery. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church, Lufkin. Mr. Scott was born March 26, 1936, in Corsicana and died Sept. 3, 2019, in Lufkin. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Evvie Sorrells
Cremation arrangements for Evvie Sorrells, 70, are under the direction of McNutt Funeral Home. Sorrells was born Sept. 22, 1948, and died Sept. 4, 2019, in Nacogdoches.
Wessie Lee Thompson
Services for Wessie Lee Thompson, 76, of Wells, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Thompson died Sept. 4, 2019, in Wells.
Marguerite Warren
Cremation arrangements for Marguerite Warren, 78, are under the direction of McNutt Funeral Home. She was born Sept. 11, 1940, and died Sept. 3, 2019, in Trinity.
Simon Womack
Services for Simon Womack, 88, of Lufkin, are pending with Gipson Funeral Home. Mr. Womack was born Sept. 1, 1931, and died Sept. 4, 2019, at his residence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.