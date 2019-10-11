Rev. Dan Ray Brown Sr.
Services for the Rev. Dan Ray Brown Sr. will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Power of the Word Ministries in Nacogdoches. Interment will be in Sandridge Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m. today, with wake from 6-8 p.m. at Sid Roberts Funeral Home. Rev. Brown was born Dec. 23, 1949, in Nacogdoches. He died Oct. 3, 2019, in Nacogdoches.
Anna Francis Edwards
Services for Anna Francis Edwards will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Pine Flat CME in Nacogdoches. Interment will be in Pine Flat Cemetery in Nacogdoches. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. today. She was born Sept. 1, 1921, in Nacogdoches, and died Oct. 7, 2019, in Nacogdoches. Sid Roberts Funeral Home-directors.
Gloria ‘Glo’ Jean Knighton-English
Services for Gloria Jean Knighton-English will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Community Baptist Church in Seven Oaks. Interment will follow in the Carrington Cemetery in Seven Oaks. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the church. She was born April 17, 1945, in Seven Oaks and died on Oct. 1, 2019, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary-directors.
Reginald Eugene Shankle
Services for Reginald E. Shankle, 33, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Shankle died Oct. 9, 2019, in Dallas.
