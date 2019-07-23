John Wayne Bruce
Funeral arrangements for John Wayne Bruce, 76, are under the direction of McNutt Funeral Home. Mr. Bruce was born Aug. 9, 1942, and died July 16, 2019, in Livingston.
Brenda Dianne Byrd
Cremation arrangements for Brenda Dianne Byrd, 67, are under the direction of McNutt Funeral Home. She was born Feb. 9, 1952, and died July 14, 2019, in Lufkin.
Burtis Leon Cartwright Sr.
Services for Burtis Leon Cartwright Sr., 76, of Sour Lake, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow in Rosevine Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until service time Wednesday at the funeral home. Mr. Cartwright was born Feb. 12, 1943, in Rosevine and died July 22, 2019, in Lumberton.
Patricia Ann Edeker
Cremation arrangements for Patricia Ann Edeker, 72, are under the direction of McNutt Funeral Home. She was born Dec. 22, 1946, and died July 16, 2019, in Livingston.
Jo Ann English
Cremation arrangements for Jo Ann English, 65, are under the direction of McNutt Funeral Home. She was born May 17, 1954, and died July 11, 2019, in Lufkin.
Billy Scott Lee
Memorial services for Billy Scott Lee, 61, of Hudson will be at 4 p.m. Friday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of the funeral home. Mr. Lee was born June 24, 1958, in Lufkin and died July 22, 2019, in Lufkin.
Lorene Howell McCollum
Services for Lorene Howell McCollum will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Cartwright Memorial Chapel of Groveton Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Chita Cemetery in Chita. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time Wednesday in the chapel. She was born Jan. 11, 1939, in Dry Creek, Louisiana, and died July 20, 2019, in Lufkin.
Sandra Lee Sloan
Cremation arrangements for Sandra Lee Sloan, 53, are under the direction of McNutt Funeral Home. She was born Dec. 21, 1965, and died July 9, 2019, in Lufkin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.