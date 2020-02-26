Elbert Ray Bailey
Services for Elbert Ray Bailey, 92, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Friday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Gann Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Mr. Bailey was born Oct. 29, 1947, and died Feb. 24, 2020, in a local hospital.
Robert Paul Davis
Services for Robert Paul Davis, 36, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Lufkin First United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6-9 p.m. Friday at Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Davis was born Dec. 31, 1983, in Lufkin, and died Feb. 23, 2020, in Longview.
Hillery Glynn “Candy” Havard
Services for Hillery Glynn “Candy” Havard, 89, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. A Masonic graveside service will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Shafer Funeral Home. Mr. Havard was born Feb. 5, 1931, in Lufkin, and died Feb. 24, 2020, in Lufkin.
Linda Lou Sills Naff
Services for Linda Lou Sills Naff, 79, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Elwyn M. Gipson Memorial Chapel located in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Entombment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday in the chapel. Mrs. Naff was born Sept. 1, 1940, and died Feb. 24, 2020.
E.V. "Stubby" Woods
Services for E.V. "Stubby" Woods, 92, of Broaddus, are pending with Wyman Roberts Funeral Home. Mr. Woods was born June 18, 1927, and died Feb. 25, 2020, in Broaddus.
