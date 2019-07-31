Marzellia ‘Markie’ Dameron
Services for Marzellia “Markie” Dameron, 68, of Pollok, will be at 11 a.m. Friday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin. Interment will follow in the Tom Havard Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Mrs. Dameron was born Nov. 11, 1950, in the Saron Community and died July 29, 2019, in Pollok.
Robert ‘Bobby’ Dameron
Services for Robert “Bobby” Dameron, 67, of Pollok, will be at 11 a.m. Friday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin under the auspices of the Cade-Rothwell Masonic Lodge No. 1151 A.F. & A.M. Interment will follow in the Tom Havard Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Mr. Dameron was born Dec. 31, 1951, in Kansas City, Missouri, and died July 28, 2019, in Lufkin.
LaVerne Grimes
Services for LaVerne Grimes, 81, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Grimes died July 30, 2019, in Lufkin.
Jerry Wayne Lawson
Services for Jerry Wayne Lawson, 73, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Lawson died July 30, 2019, in Lufkin.
Doris Jeanette (Birdwell) Leak
Graveside services for Doris Jeanette (Birdwell) Leak, 94, of Kilgore, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday in City Cemetery in San Augustine. She was born Dec. 5, 1924, in San Augustine and died July 29, 2019, in Kilgore. Wyman Roberts Funeral Home-directors.
