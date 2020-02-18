Virgil 'Bubba' Damon
Memorial services for Virgil “Bubba” Damon, 63, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Shafer Funeral Home. Mr. Damon was born Aug. 27, 1956, in Houston, and died Feb. 16, 2020, in Lufkin.
Loretta J. Durham-Elijah
Homegoing services for Loretta J. Durham-Elijah will be on Saturday, with a viewing from 10-11 a.m., followed by funeral services. Services will be at Conquerors Bible Fellowship Church, 4616 West Broadway St., Suite E, Pearland, Texas 77581.
