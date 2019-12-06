Kelvin Edgar Anders
Services for Kelvin Edgar Anders, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Davis Memorial Gardens. Visitation will from 5-7 p.m. today in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Mr. Anders was born Jan. 1, 1970, in Lufkin and died Nov. 28, 2019, in Lufkin.
LaVelle McBride
Services for LaVelle McBride, 91, of San Augustine, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church in San Augustine. Interment will follow in McRae Cemetery in San Augustine County. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Saturday at the church. Mrs. McBride was born March 30, 1928, in San Augustine County and died Dec. 3, 2019, in Hemphill. Wyman Roberts Funeral Home, San Augustine, directors.
Derrick Lavelle Parks
Services for Derrick Lavelle Parks, of Lufkin, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at First Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Davis Memorial Gardens. Mr. Parks was born Feb. 28, 1967, in Lufkin and died Dec. 2, 2019, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
