Brian Davis
Cremation arrangements for Brian Davis, 50, are under the direction of McNutt Funeral Home. Mr. Davis was born April 11, 1969, and died Nov. 21, 2019, in Livingston.
Melissa Jean Fitzgerald
Cremation arrangements for Melissa Jean Fitzgerald, 46, are under the direction of McNutt Funeral Home. She was born March 17, 1973, and died Nov. 24, 2019, in Nacogdoches.
Billie Mae Phelps
Services for Billie Mae Phelps, of Huntington, are pending with Gipson Funeral Home. Mrs. Phelps was born Nov. 15, 1935, and died Nov. 23, 2019, at a Houston hospital.
Barbara Ann Sumrall
Services for Barbara Ann Sumrall, 54, of Etoile, are pending with Snead Linton Funeral Home. Mrs. Sumrall was born Dec. 9, 1964, in Lufkin, and died Nov. 23, 2019, in a Lufkin hospital.
