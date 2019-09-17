Thelma Marie Free Cook

Services for Thelma Marie Free Cook, 84, of Pollok, are pending with Gipson Funeral Home. Mrs. Cook was born Jan. 10, 1935, and died Sept. 15, 2019, in a local nursing facility.

Sue L. Jasper

Cremation arrangements for Sue L. Jasper, 84, of Lufkin, are under the direction of All Families Mortuary, Burke. She was born June 26, 1935, and died Sept. 15, 2019.

Floyd Ray Sweat

Services for Floyd Ray Sweat, 57, of Nacogdoches, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Bethel Temple Church in Nacogdoches. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday. Mr. Sweat was born Sept. 19, 1961, and died Sept. 13, 2019. All Families Mortuary, Lufkin.

Bobby Dea Wilson

Cremation arrangements for Bobby Dea Wilson, 91, are under the direction of All Families Mortuary, Madisonville. Mr. Wilson died Sept. 13, 2019, at his residence in Normangee.

