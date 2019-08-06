Evelyn ‘Nonnie’ Crawford
Services for Evelyn “Nonnie” Crawford, 75, of Hudson, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Narrow Way Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. A reception will be held immediately following the interment in the funeral home’s reception room. Mrs. Crawford was born May 28, 1944, in Angelina County and died Aug. 4, 2019, in Lufkin.
Kenneth ‘Kenny’ Earl Fleming
Services for Kenneth “Kenny” Earl Fleming, 59, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday in the Cartwright Memorial Chapel of Groveton Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Bennett Cemetery in Apple Springs. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Mr. Fleming was born Aug. 3, 1960, in Houston and died Aug. 5, 2019.
Bobby Husband
Services for Bobby Husband, 79, of Nacogdoches, are pending with All Families Mortuary in Burke. Mr. Husband was born Nov. 8, 1939, and died Aug. 8, 2019, in Nacogdoches.
Kathryn (Andrews) Lovelady
Graveside services for Kathryn (Andrews) Lovelady, 69, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday in Narrow Way Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Lovelady was born Sept. 7, 1949, in Lufkin and died Aug. 5, 2019, in Lufkin.
Sanford Moreland
Services for Sanford Moreland, 51, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Moreland died Aug. 4, 2019, in Lufkin.
Judith B. Owens
Services for Judith Belane Owens, 54, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Owens died Aug. 4, 2019, in Lufkin.
William ‘Bill’ Ansel Stevens III
Cremation arrangements for William “Bill” Ansel Stevens III, 73, are under the direction of All Families Mortuary. Mr. Stevens was born Oct. 19, 1945, and died Aug. 1, 2019.
