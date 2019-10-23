Richard Gutierez
Services for Richard Gutierez, 51, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Our Father’s House of Faith. Mr. Gutierez was born April 30, 1968, in El Campo and died Oct. 13, 2019, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Paul Daniel Nerren Jr.
Masonic graveside services for Paul Daniel Nerren Jr., 90, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Paul Nerren Cemetery under the auspices of the Homer Masonic Lodge No. 254 A.F. & A.M. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Nerren was born Sept. 20, 1929, in Huntsville and died Oct. 20, 2019, in Lufkin.
Thomas Eugene Newman
Services for Thomas Eugene Newman, 84, of Lufkin, are pending with Shafer Funeral Home. Mr. Newman was born Jan. 22, 1935, and died Oct. 22, 2019, at his residence.
