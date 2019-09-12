Carolyn L. Smith Jacobs
Services for Carolyn L. Smith Jacobs, 80, of Wells, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Calvary Baptist Church in Wells. Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin. Mrs. Jacobs was born Dec. 17, 1938, and died Sept. 10, 2019, at her residence.
Lynn Ryan
Graveside services for Lynn Ryan, 65, of Burke, will be at 3 p.m. today in the Ryan Chapel Cemetery. Mrs. Ryan was born Sept. 19, 1953, in Jonesboro, Arkansas, and died Sept. 10, 2019, at her residence. Snead Linton Funeral Home; directors.
