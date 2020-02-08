Ruth Spurgeon Fox
Services for Ruth Spurgeon Fox, 89, of Etoile, will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Etoile United Pentecostal Church. Interment will follow in Blue Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Monday. Mrs. Fox was born Nov. 4, 1930, in Camp Worth, and died Feb. 6, 2020, in Etoile. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Norma Lee Lord
Services for Norma Lee Lord, 94, of Etoile, are pending with Gipson Funeral Home. Mrs. Lord was born Oct. 25, 1925, and died Feb. 6, 2020, at her residence.
DeLois V. Mahoney
Cremation arrangements for DeLois V. Mahoney, 91, of Lufkin, are under the direction of Shafer Funeral Home. Ms. Mahoney was born Sept. 17, 1928, in Harvey, Illinois, and died Feb. 7, 2020, in Lufkin.
Marjorie Sue Pulliam
Services for Marjorie Sue Pulliam, 91, of Plano, are pending with Gipson Funeral Home. Mrs. Pulliam was born May 6, 1928, and died Feb. 7, 2020, at her residence in Plano.
