Jose Alberto Aguilar-Zavala
Memorial services for Jose Alberto Aguilar-Zavala, 57, of Lufkin will be held at a later date. He was born April 11, 1962, in Mexico and died Jan 8, 2020, in a local hospice facility. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Snead Linton Funeral Home.
Mary Fisher
Services for Mary Fisher will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Impact Outreach Ministries, 440 FM 2021. Interment will follow in Davis Memorial Gardens. Mary was born on March 6, 1946, in Center and died Dec. 30, 2019, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, directors
Mary Ella Hickman-Jones
Services for Mary Ella Hickman-Jones, 69, will be at 2 p.m. Jan. 18 at All Families Mortuary in Burke. She was born Dec. 22, 1950, in Huntington and died Jan. 8, 2020.
Teresa Lopez
Mass of Christian Burial for Teresa Lopez, 50, of Diboll, will be celebrated at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Diboll. Interment will follow in the Forest Haven Cemetery. Rosary and visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Saturday at Gipson Funeral Home. Teresa was born Sept. 19, 1969, in Brownsville and died Jan. 8, 2020, in a local hospital.
Lula Olford
Services for Lula Olford will be at 11 a.m. Monday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Lula was born July 15, 1951, in Lufkin and died Dec. 31, 2019, in San Augustine.
Kerrie Qualls
Services for Kerrie Qualls will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Palestine Darden Cemetery in Chester. Kerrie was born Jan. 23, 1975, and died Dec. 31, 2020. Colonial Mortuary, directors
A.J. Renfro Jr.
Services for A.J. Renfro Jr., 84, of Lufkin will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Whitehouse Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Mr. Renfro was born March 16, 1935, and died Jan. 6, 2020, in a local nursing home facility.
Willie Robinson
Services for Willie Robinson will be at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow in the Cal Wooten Cemetery in Lovelady. Willie was born July 8, 1930, in Crockett and died Jan. 3, 2020, in Lufkin. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Mary Lou Sowell
Services for Mary Lou Sowell, 60, of San Augustine, will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel in San Augustine. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Sowell Cemetery in San Augustine.
Deloris Jean Williams
Services for Deloris Jean Williams will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Peaceful Rest Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Davis Memorial Gardens. Deloris was born July 14, 1947, in Lufkin and died Jan. 6, 2020, in Lufkin. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.