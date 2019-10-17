Rudolph Claude Kauntze-Cockburn
Mass of Christian burial for Rudolph Claude Kauntze-Cockburn, 86, of Corrigan, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Corrigan Funeral Home. A rosary will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday. A full obituary will be posted when it becomes available. To send condolences and to sign the online guest book you may go to www.corriganfh.net.
Charles Benjamin Cockrell
Services for Charles Benjamin Cockrell, 72, of Pasadena, will be at 11 a.m. Friday at South Main Baptist Church in Pasadena. Interment will follow in the Union Springs Cemetery in Corrigan. Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m. Friday. Corrigan Funeral Home, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.