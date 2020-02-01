John W. Foster
Private graveside services for John W. Foster, 77, of Lufkin, will be held in Walker Cemetery. Mr. Foster was born April 10, 1942, in Los Angeles, California, and died Jan. 30, 2020, in Lufkin. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Harvey Graham
Services for Harvey Graham, 88, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Groveton Funeral Home in Groveton. Interment will follow in Mount Zion Cemetery in Groveton. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Mr. Graham was born Jan. 12, 1932, in the Possum Walk Community of Groveton, and died Jan. 29, 2020, in Lufkin.
Melanie Pike
Services for Melanie Pike, 52, of San Augustine, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel. Interment will be in Antioch Cemetery in San Augustine County. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. today at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home. She was born April 2, 1967, in Lufkin, and died Jan. 28, 2020, in San Augustine.
