Stacy Cheney Hammer
Services for Stacy Cheney Hammer, 46, of Huntington, are pending with Shafer Funeral Home. Ms. Hammer was born Aug. 25, 1972, and died July 23, 2019, at her residence.
Betty Allen Thayer
Memorial visitation for Betty Allen Thayer, 72, of Lufkin, will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Shafer Funeral Home. Mrs. Thayer was born Sept. 4, 1946, and died July 23, 2019, in Lufkin.
William Leon ‘Butch’ Tidwell
Memorial services for William Leon “Butch” Tidwell, 74, of Burke, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Shafer Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home. Mr. Tidwell was born Oct. 16, 1944, and died July 18, 2019, at his residence.
