Leanora Austin
Services for Leanora Austin, 67, of Diboll, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Corrigan Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Union Springs Cemetery in Corrigan. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
William Ray Clark
Private arrangements for William Ray Clark, 74, of San Augustine, were held by Wyman Roberts Funeral Home. Mr. Clark was born March 1, 1946, in Marshall and died March 13, 2020, in San Augustine.
Angie Lynn Hall
Visitation for Angie Lynn Hall, 41, of Diboll, will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday in the All Families Mortuary Chapel in Burke. She was born July 6, 1979, and died March 16, 2020, in a Longview hospital.
Earnest Wayne Hollingsworth
Memorial services for Earnest Wayne Hollingsworth, 64, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church in Wells. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of All Families Mortuary. Mr. Hollingsworth was born Jan. 14, 1956, and died March 14, 2020, at his residence in Wells.
Arlene Faye Rushing
Services for Arlene Faye Rushing, 60, of Lafayette, Louisiana, are pending with All Families Mortuary, Burke. She was born May 31, 1959, and died March 14, 2020, at her residence in Huntington.
