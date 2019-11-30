Lucius Barlow
Services for Lucius Barlow, 74, of Corrigan, will be at noon today at Corrigan Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Union Springs Cemetery in Corrigan. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon.
Ben H. Vance Jr.
Memorial graveside services for Ben H. Vance Jr., 84, of Lufkin, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Pine Grove Cemetery in Corrigan. Mr. Vance was born Jan. 29, 1935, in Crosby and died Nov. 27, 2019, in Lufkin. Shafer Funeral Home, directors.
