Chester Dixon
Services for Chester Dixon, 95, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Dixon died March 22, 2020, in Lufkin.
Joe Frank Doss
Private graveside services for Joe Frank Doss, 86, of Pollok, will be Wednesday in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Wells. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Mr. Doss was born April 16, 1933, and died March 23, 2020, in a Lufkin hospital. Gipson Funeral Home, directors.
Wm. Dennis Gardner
Private graveside services for Wm. Dennis Gardner, 58, of Huntington, will be in Rocky Hill Cemetery. Mr. Gardner was born Sept. 28, 1961, in Jasper, and died March 23, 2020, in Huntington. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Ruby Gail Harshman
Services for Ruby Gail Harshman, 90, of Lufkin, are pending with Snead Linton Funeral Home. Mrs. Harshman was born Jan. 19, 1930, in Centerville Boro, Pennsylvania, and died March 22, 2020, in a local nursing facility. Snead Linton Funeral Home, directors.
Ann Oliver
Services for Ann Oliver, 78, of Thornton, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday in the Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel. Interment will be in Rosevine Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. She was born March 11, 1942, in Columbus, Georgia, and died March 21, 2020, in Houston.
Johnnie Ray Sims
Graveside services for Johnnie Ray Sims, 47, of Diboll will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Whitehouse Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the All Families Mortuary Chapel in Burke. Mr. Sims was born Jan. 2, 1973, and died March 22, 2020, at a Houston hospital.
Elizabeth Ann (Deck) Vinson
Graveside services for Elizabeth Ann (Deck) Vinson, 86, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Mrs. Vinson was born Sept. 27, 1933, and died March 21, 2020, in a local nursing facility. Gipson Funeral Home; directors.
Laritta White
Private graveside services for Laritta White, 77, of Apple Springs, will be at Mount Zion Cemetery in Apple Springs. Mrs. White was born Nov. 5, 1942, in Groveton and died March 22, 2020, in Lufkin. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
