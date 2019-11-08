Cynthia Elizabeth Parks-Alexander
Services for Cynthia Elizabeth Parks-Alexander will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery. She was born July 21, 1975, in Lufkin and died Nov. 1, 2019, in Houston. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
James Oscar Benton
Services for James Oscar Benton will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Germany Cemetery. Mr. Benton was born June 2, 1933, in Houston County and died Nov. 4, 2019, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Birdie O. Charlton
Services for Birdie O. Charlton, 92, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow in New Center Prospect Cemetery in Pollok. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Mrs. Charlton was born Aug. 29, 1927, in Pollok and died Nov. 4, 2019, in Lufkin.
Sandra Kay Fisher
Services for Sandra Kay Fisher, 59, of Lufkin, will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Dunn Chapel Church of Christ. Interment will follow in Aldredge Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time Sunday at the church. Ms. Fisher was born Dec. 7, 1959, in Lufkin and died Nov. 5, 2019, in a local hospice facility. Snead Linton Funeral Home; directors.
Lenora Mills
Services for Lenora Mills, 71, of Carthage, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel. Interment will be in the Liberty Hill Memorial Garden in San Augustine County. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. today at the funeral home. She was born Jan. 3, 1948, in San Augustine and died Nov. 6, 2019.
