Ecomet Burley Jr.
Services for Ecomet Burley Jr., 65, formerly of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Burley Jr. died Feb. 13, 2020, in Houston.
Sam Figueroa Jr.
Services for Sam Figueroa Jr., 51, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Shafer Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Gann Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Mr. Figueroa was born Jan. 4, 1969, in Hempstead, and died Feb. 13, 2020, at his residence.
Gabe Frazier
Services for Gabe Frazier will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Iron Wheel Baptist Church in Nacogdoches. Interment will be in Sand Hill Cemetery in the Sand Hill Community. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. today at Sid Roberts Funeral Home. Mr. Frazier was born June 27, 1959, in Nacogdoches, and died Feb. 9, 2020, in Nacogdoches.
Oscar James Houston
Services for Oscar James Houston, 92, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Woods Memorial Church. Interment will follow in the Davis Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. at the church. Mr. Houston was born Feb. 7, 1927, in Carmona, and died Feb. 5, 2020, in Lufkin.
Lorena (McClain) Shelton
Services for Lorena (McCain) Shelton, 81, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Shiloh Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Davis Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Saturday. Mrs. Shelton was born Feb. 4, 1939, in Colmesneil, and died Feb. 11, 2020, in Lufkin.
Keith Shepard
Memorial services for Keith Shepard, 60, of Lufkin, will at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Mr. Shepard was born Dec. 28, 1959, in Lufkin, and died Feb. 10, 2020.
Rotley H. Tankersley
Services for Rotley H. Tankersley, 74, of Lufkin, will be at noon Saturday at Long Chapel C.M.E. Church. Interment will follow in the Davis Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the church. Mr. Tankersley was born Dec. 11, 1945, in Oklahoma City, and died Feb. 1, 2020, in a local hospital.
Danielle Marie Taylor
Services for Danielle Marie Taylor, 33, will be at 11 a.m. today at Groveton Funeral Home in Groveton. Interment will follow in Glenwood Cemetery in Groveton. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. today at the funeral home. She was born Aug. 5, 1986, in San Marcos, and died Feb. 7, 2020, in Houston.
Arthur (Rooster) Lee Williams
Memorial services for Arthur Lee (Rooster) Williams, 66, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Mr. Williams was born June 15, 1953, in Lufkin, and died Feb. 11, 2020, in Dallas.
