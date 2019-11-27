Wilda May Kay
Services for Wilda May Kay, 90, of Huntington, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin. A private burial will be held in the Earthman Memory Gardens in Baytown. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Mrs. Kay was born April 29, 1929, in Kane County, Illinois, and died Nov. 23, 2019, in Huntington.
Bennie Jo Sanford
Services for Bennie Jo Sanford, 89, of Montgomery, are pending with Wyman Roberts Funeral Home in San Augustine. Mrs. Sanford was born May 27, 1930, in San Augustine County and died Nov. 25, 2019, in Montgomery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.