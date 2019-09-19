Patricia Green
Memorial services for Patricia Green, 68, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church, Henderson Chapel. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of McNutt Funeral Home. She was born Aug. 12, 1951, and died Sept. 12, 2019, in Lufkin.
Vivian Cropper Holt
Services for Vivian Cropper Holt, 91, of Diboll, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Mrs. Holt was born Feb. 2, 1928, in the Philippines, and died Sept. 13, 2019, in a local hospital.
Dolores (Guerra) Juarez
Services for Dolores (Guerra) Juarez, 83, of Hudson, are pending with Shafer Funeral Home. Mrs. Juarez was born Aug. 31, 1936, and died Sept. 17, 2019, at her residence.
Claude Eugene McDonald
Services for Claude Eugene McDonald, 63, of Zavalla, are pending with Gipson Funeral Home. Mr. McDonald was born June 14, 1956, and died Sept. 17, 2019, in a Houston hospital.
