George Bennie Brown
Services for George Bennie Brown, 55, of Wells, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at All Families Mortuary, Lufkin. Mr. Brown was born Feb. 23, 1964, and died Feb. 22, 2020, in Lufkin.
Fred Hurts
Graveside services for Fred Hurts, 65, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. today in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Mr. Hurts was born June 8, 1954, in Pineville, Louisiana, and died Feb. 21, 2020, in Lufkin.
Jackie McClendon
Memorial services for Jackie McClendon, 73, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Mrs. McClendon was born May 1, 1946, and died Feb. 15, 2020.
Russ McEntire
Services for Russ McEntire, 81, of Lufkin, will be at 7 p.m. Sunday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Private family entombment will be in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Mr. McEntire was born June 26, 1938, in Bruno, Arkansas, and died Feb. 25, 2020, in Lufkin.
Sharon (Taylor) Moore
Services for Sharon (Taylor) Moore, 72, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Ms. Moore died Feb. 27, 2020, in Lufkin.
Charles “Lawn Mower Man” Sisson
Memorial services for Charles “Lawn Mower Man” Sisson, 83, of Etoile, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church in Broaddus. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shafer Funeral Home. Mr. Sisson was born March 10, 1936, in Paris, Illinois, and died Feb. 26, 2020, at his residence.
Rodney Wyrick
Memorial services for Rodney Wyrick, 37, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. at New Center Prospect Church in Pollok. Mr. Wyrick was born Aug. 22, 1982, in Nacogdoches, and died Feb. 18, 2020, in Houston. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
