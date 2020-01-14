C.D. Boyd
Services for C.D. Boyd, 84, of Milam, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel. Interment will be in Gravel Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. today at the funeral home. Mr. Boyd was born Dec. 8, 1935, in Rosevine and died Jan. 13, 2020, in Milam.
Cheryl Hubbard
Services for Cheryl Hubbard, 62, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday in Rocky Mount Cemetery in Robeline, Louisiana. Ms. Hubbard was born Feb. 13, 1957, in Fort Worth and died Jan. 11, 2020, in Lufkin. Shafer Funeral Home, directors.
Lawson A. Keaster
Services for Lawson A. Keaster, 90, of San Augustine, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel. Interment will be in Sowell Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. today at the funeral Home. Mr. Keaster was born April 13, 1929, in Howard County, Arkansas and died Jan. 12, 2020, in San Augustine.
