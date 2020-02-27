Tyler Alen Castro
Services for Tyler Alen Castro, 33, of Hudson, are pending with Shafer Funeral Home. Mr. Castro was born Jan. 30, 1987, and died Feb. 26, 2020, in Lufkin.
Jeff Johnson
Services for Jeff Johnson, 81, of Camden, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Lily Island Missionary Baptist Church in Camden. Interment will follow in Lily Island Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Corrigan Funeral Home, directors.
Kylie BreAnne Kelley
Services for Kylie BreAnne Kelley, 14, of Hudson, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Narrow Way Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. She was born July 20, 2005, in Lufkin, and died Feb. 24, 2020, in New Braunfels.
Russ McEntire
Services for Russ McEntire, 81, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. McEntire died Feb. 25, 2020, in Lufkin.
Imogene ‘Genie’ Vest
Services for Imogene “Genie” Vest, 82, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Mrs. Vest was born March 12, 1937, in Ravia, Oklahoma, and died Feb. 25, 2020, in Lufkin.
Kenneth D. Webb
Services for Kenneth D. Webb, 94, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Webb died Feb. 26, 2020, in Lufkin.
Ellis Van ‘Stubby’ Woods
Services for Ellis Van “Stubby” Woods, 92, of Broaddus, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Baptist Church in Broaddus. Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery in San Augustine County. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home. Mr. Woods was born June 18, 1927, in Monroe, Louisiana, and died Feb. 25, 2020, in Broaddus.
